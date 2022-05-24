KRS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

