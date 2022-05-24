KRS Capital Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

