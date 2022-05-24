KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,276,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

