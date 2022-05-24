KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

