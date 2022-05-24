KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

