KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

