KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 606 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of eBay by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,080,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of eBay by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,392,000 after acquiring an additional 573,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

