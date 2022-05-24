KRS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sonos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sonos by 30.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sonos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Sonos by 16.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

