Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,324,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $8,127,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,514. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,185. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

