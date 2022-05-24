Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,356 shares during the period. Elastic comprises about 2.0% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Elastic worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,794,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $40,376,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $34,387,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 205,411 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,412,000 after buying an additional 184,708 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. 1,222,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,590. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.63.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

