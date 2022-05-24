Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC trimmed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,028 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.70. 562,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,236. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.