Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 34,970 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000. Wix.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Wix.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.12.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.