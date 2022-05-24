Jones Road Capital Management L.P. Acquires 40,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Air Transport Services Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Air Transport Services Group worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 301,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652 and have sold 10,924 shares valued at $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

