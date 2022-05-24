JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,144. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

