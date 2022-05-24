JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 558,030 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of JD opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.