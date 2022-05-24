James Robert Anderson Sells 28,858 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 28,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $1,381,432.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,278,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $1,491,600.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $5,455,836.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04.

On Thursday, February 24th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,648,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. 1,690,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,365. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $111,581,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

