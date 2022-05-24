Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) is Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Jackson Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,326,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,154,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,420,967.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,944,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,429,032.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carrie Chelko bought 3,344 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498.

NYSE JXN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,466. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1.32. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

