Isomer Partners LP Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Isomer Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 1.2% of Isomer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Isomer Partners LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 694,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,934. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 10.18%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

