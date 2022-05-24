iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,096,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,775,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $212.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.13 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

