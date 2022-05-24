iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 150,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

