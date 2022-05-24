iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,992,159 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62.

