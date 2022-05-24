Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Iron Mountain worth $60,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,319 shares of company stock worth $6,085,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

