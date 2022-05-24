iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will announce $305.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.10 million. iRobot posted sales of $365.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

IRBT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.38. 356,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 37.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of iRobot by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

