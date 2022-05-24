Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 933.8% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.
RYH traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $280.26. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $267.79 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.47.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.