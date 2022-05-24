Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 933.8% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

RYH traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $280.26. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $267.79 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.47.

