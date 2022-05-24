Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,307 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,307 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Lam Research worth $460,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 66.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,009,000 after buying an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $483.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.