Invesco Ltd. Purchases 959,157 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 959,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $479,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145,865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

NYSE REXR opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.44 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

