Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,543 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.23% of First Republic Bank worth $446,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $148.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.23. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

