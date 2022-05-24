Invesco Ltd. Has $518.88 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,206,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294,161 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $518,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $341.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.80. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.