Invesco Ltd. Has $506.48 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.48% of Ventas worth $506,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ventas by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,755,000 after acquiring an additional 76,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

VTR opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

