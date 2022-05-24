Invesco Ltd. Has $501.78 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of MSCI worth $501,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $417.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.64 and its 200-day moving average is $530.81. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

