Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Stock Position Raised by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 40,477 shares in the last quarter.

PDP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 50,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,868. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

