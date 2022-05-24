Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 234.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.