Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.16

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.16 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 13566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($83.10) to GBX 6,236 ($78.47) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,157.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.8905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

