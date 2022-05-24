International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $536,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

