Insider Buying: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Buys 2,850 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) Director Richard Lord acquired 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,744.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,222,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,795,368.70.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Richard Lord acquired 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,530.80.

TSE:RCH traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.48. 17,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,570. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$32.35 and a one year high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

