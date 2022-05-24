Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will announce $430,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180,000.00 and the highest is $850,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $2.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.67 million, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $129.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

INO traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.77. 6,803,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,113. The company has a market cap of $405.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

