IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,242,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 6.8% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 5.00% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $2,793,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 990,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $362.16. 505,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.66 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.83 and a 200 day moving average of $532.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.