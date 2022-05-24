Hxro Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $108.00 million and approximately $88,322.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

