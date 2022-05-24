Hoey Investments Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,411,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,964,375. The stock has a market cap of $296.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

