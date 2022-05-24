HoDooi (HOD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 268.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,900.38 or 0.85045252 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00512939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034256 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,675.12 or 1.45753478 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000265 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

