Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,618 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

