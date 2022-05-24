Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 890 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 98,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,700. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.