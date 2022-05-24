Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.93.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $429.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $375.50 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.