Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,530 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Ford Motor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 244,049 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. 665,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,961,313. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.