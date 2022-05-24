Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 456 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REMX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,063,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

REMX traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,117. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $127.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.