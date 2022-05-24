HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HF Sinclair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NYSE:DINO opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.57. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $48.29.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,214,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

