HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DINO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

DINO stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $2,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $5,052,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.