Hellenic Coin Market Cap Reaches $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00237963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016702 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

