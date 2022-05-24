Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.14. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $533,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 435.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

