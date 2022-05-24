Head to Head Review: Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) vs. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

This table compares Tokyo Electron and ON Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $17.85 billion 4.04 $3.89 billion N/A N/A ON Semiconductor $6.74 billion 3.60 $1.01 billion $3.26 17.14

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than ON Semiconductor.

Risk and Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tokyo Electron and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 0 0 2.00 ON Semiconductor 1 5 18 1 2.76

ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $70.16, indicating a potential upside of 25.53%. Given ON Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 19.86% 33.67% 24.38% ON Semiconductor 20.13% 38.08% 17.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Tokyo Electron on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron (Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.